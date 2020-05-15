Global  

California governor issues stay at home order

CBS News Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
California is in shutdown mode in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. Governor Gavin Newsom enacted a stay at home order after official estimates predicted more than half of the state's 22 million residents could contract the rapidly spreading virus. Danya Bacchus reports.
