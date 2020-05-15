Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden wins primary elections in Florida, Illinois and Arizona

CBS News Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Democratic voters gave Joe Biden a clean sweep in three primary states on Tuesday. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the polls were open in Florida, Illinois and Arizona, delivering Biden a commanding lead over primary opponent Bernie Sanders. Ed O'Keefe reports on how the coronavirus affected Tuesday's elections, and where the two campaigns stand going forward.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Biden Campaign Eyes 'Battleground' Map, Race Against Trump

Biden Campaign Eyes 'Battleground' Map, Race Against Trump 00:32

 (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign is betting that as many as 16 states could be up for grabs in November’s election, with President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response making places like Arizona more competitive. O’Malley Dillon included Arizona, Texas and...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Is Biden Ignoring Latino Voters ? [Video]

Is Biden Ignoring Latino Voters ?

Is Joe Biden ignoring Latino voters? Puerto Rican voters registered in Florida told Reuters they want Biden to offer a bolder vision on issues affecting their community. Democratic strategists and..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:40Published
Do Political Endorsements Even Matter? [Video]

Do Political Endorsements Even Matter?

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is raking in endorsements leading into the 2020 election. But are they worth anything to voters?

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 03:48Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders, Biden break out as Democratic primary front-runners

Democratic primary front-runners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are crisscrossing the country ahead of a slate of elections in six states next week. While Sanders...
CBS News


Tweets about this

Cums_well

Lilith Cumswell (™) RT @rath_22: Well***yeah, he's the man! Bernie people better jump on board! Hopefully they won't***up 2020 like they did 2016! Biden… 1 minute ago

rath_22

Demforever Well***yeah, he's the man! Bernie people better jump on board! Hopefully they won't***up 2020 like they did 2… https://t.co/abkVyQNj8X 3 minutes ago

Ebinsmile

marcia ramirez Biden wins Oregon presidential primary https://t.co/fcwH9wqEAq 11 minutes ago

denuribe73

Dennis Uribe 🌊🌎♿VOTE Biden wins Oregon presidential primary Former Vice President Joe Biden won Oregon's presidential primary Tuesday, t… https://t.co/NwMt24NrD4 14 minutes ago

MAG_oregon

Micaela Guthrie #Biden2020 Biden wins Oregon primary https://t.co/UXONVXaVbj 19 minutes ago

mailtribune

Mail Tribune No surprise. #orpol #elections https://t.co/iX6KBFdsLq 23 minutes ago

DavidW5600

David W, Biden wins Oregon presidential primary https://t.co/f7PNYp2PJL 30 minutes ago

davisito98

David Mendoza RT @nytgraphics: Joe Biden wins the Oregon primary, earning 70% of the vote with 41% reporting. See the live results here: https://t.co/a6d… 42 minutes ago