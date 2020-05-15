Joe Biden wins primary elections in Florida, Illinois and Arizona
Friday, 15 May 2020 () Democratic voters gave Joe Biden a clean sweep in three primary states on Tuesday. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the polls were open in Florida, Illinois and Arizona, delivering Biden a commanding lead over primary opponent Bernie Sanders. Ed O'Keefe reports on how the coronavirus affected Tuesday's elections, and where the two campaigns stand going forward.
