Even before the pandemic, researchers said four in 10 Americans could not afford an unexpected expense of $400 or more, like a car repair. Hard Luck Auto is trying to alleviate those costs for some people, offering free service to those who can’t afford to pay. Jan Crawford speaks to the veteran running Hard Luck’s novel service for our series A More Perfect Union. 👓 View full article