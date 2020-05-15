Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cancer survivor dies of coronavirus in California

CBS News Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
A 34-year-old cancer survivor reportedly died in California on Thursday after contracting the coronavirus, making him one of the youngest victims of the illness. Jeffrey Ghazarian had recently visited Disney World and Universal Studios in Florida. In New Jersey, a close-knit family that had already lost three members to coronavirus has lost a fourth. David Begnaud shares more details of the tragic human stories that have come out of the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Viral Hog Content - Published
News video: Hospital Celebrates the Release of COVID-19 Survivor

Hospital Celebrates the Release of COVID-19 Survivor 01:29

 Occurred on May 6, 2020 / Hudson, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "Former NY correction officer, 911 worker, cancer survivor released from hospital for Covid-19. He was released from Bayonet Point hospital. I also have sound from daughter and contact information."

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Governor's Coronavirus Update: Reporter Questions [Video]

Governor's Coronavirus Update: Reporter Questions

California governor Gavin Newsom answered questions from reporters following his noon coronavirus update in which he revealed a huge projected state budget shortfall and proposed a 10 percent pay cut..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 27:50Published
Coronavirus Survivor Plasma In High Demand To Help Patients [Video]

Coronavirus Survivor Plasma In High Demand To Help Patients

A treatment to fight the Spanish Flu a century ago is now a weapon in the battle against the coronavirus, but does it work? CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:00Published

Recent related news from verified sources

California recommends COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic people as coronavirus death toll soars

An autopsy confirms that two California residents have possibly died from the coronavirus about three weeks earlier from the first coronavirus death in the U.S....
CBS News

CytoDyn to submit additional leronlimab documents to FDA for Biologics License Application

CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) has announced plans to submit additional clinical datasets to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to its drug leronlimab...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

TeeTweetsHere

𝐓𝐞𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 🌊🥁 RT @FacesOfCOVID: Rose Liberto, 64, a mother & grandmother, died on May 7. A nurse, she was a survivor of Hurricane Katrina & of cancer. Bu… 2 days ago

LAWriter

SEO Web Writer @DudeDudeologist @RealJackHibbs You're not the first churchgoer who has tried to deny science. Meet some of your br… https://t.co/kexZVrKRDj 4 days ago