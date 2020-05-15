Global  

Cybercriminals take advantage of coronavirus fears

CBS News Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Cybercriminals are taking advantage of a weary public amid fears over the global coronavirus pandemic. Scammers have created websites offering hard-to-get medical supplies for outrageous prices, and even radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was ordered to stop selling fake coronavirus cures. Catherine Herridge speaks to security experts at a global operations center about how they are tracking and combating the spike of coronavirus cybercrime.
