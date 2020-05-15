Global  

Retail Wipeout: Sales Plunge A Record 16.4% In April

NPR Friday, 15 May 2020
For the second month in a row, retail sales saw their biggest drop on record as people stopped going to restaurants, bars, stores and malls during the coronavirus pandemic.
