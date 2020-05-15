Retail Wipeout: Sales Plunge A Record 16.4% In April

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources JCPenney Is Looking To File For Bankruptcy



Business Insider reports that JCPenney is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy protection. The bankruptcy comes as US retail sales hit a record-breaking low. Retail sales dropped a whopping.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:25 Published on April 17, 2020 US March Retail Sales Took a Record Blow Due to Coronavirus



According to the Commerce Department, March retail sales took an 8.7 percent nosedive. The decline exceeded economists' predictions of an 8 percent fall for March. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 01:00 Published on April 16, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources U.S. Retail Sales Plunge By Record 16.4% In April Retail sales in the U.S. plunged by even more than expected in the month of April, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday. The...

RTTNews 53 minutes ago



US retail sales suffer record plunge in April Sales fall 16.4% from March as lockdowns and job losses throttled consumer spending

FT.com 40 minutes ago





Tweets about this