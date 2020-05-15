|
Retail Wipeout: Sales Plunge A Record 16.4% In April
|
|
Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
For the second month in a row, retail sales saw their biggest drop on record as people stopped going to restaurants, bars, stores and malls during the coronavirus pandemic.
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
JCPenney Is Looking To File For Bankruptcy
Business Insider reports that JCPenney is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy protection.
The bankruptcy comes as US retail sales hit a record-breaking low.
Retail sales dropped a whopping..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:25Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this