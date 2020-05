'I thought we were going to die.' Muslim mom recounts SUV attack in NJ Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The mother from New Jersey had her 16-year-old son beside her in the car when she says they were attacked by a driver who had used anti-Muslim slurs.

