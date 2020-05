Alfred Gliddon In #Kyrgyzstan, journalist Azimjon Askarov was sentenced to life in prison simply for doing his job--he should be f… https://t.co/uWKKFTLWI7 4 minutes ago

Joechidi @Mubarak43943422 And you're proud to tweet it. Isn't that a low life. Maybe one of your***missionaries is sente… https://t.co/JSfOImrwAM 28 minutes ago

Manny RT @ABC: “I wasn’t aware of that information…and it must be reviewed immediately,” Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar says when pressed by @Marth… 34 minutes ago

Andrew RT @NCSCgov: Below is Walker’s final dead drop site in Montgomery County, MD. The photo and detailed instructions were provided by his Sovi… 48 minutes ago

TORLAO J. If your heart was a prison, I would like to be sentenced for life. KYCINE HappyAnnivTGS @kyle_echarri… https://t.co/tsGxizywtY 51 minutes ago

taehyun if you see this i love you 𖧵 @TXT_members If your heart was a prison, I would like to be sentenced for life. 2 hours ago