Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Two Florida residents made an amazing discovery on the state's Treasure Coast. The men were metal detecting on a public beach when they discovered 22 Spanish coins believed to be from a shipwreck more than 300 years old. The silver is estimated to be worth about $6,000 in all and, because they were found on land and not in the ocean, they won't require a permit to keep their prize.