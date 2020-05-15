Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New book promises unprecedented look inside Facebook

CBS News Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
New book, “Facebook: The Inside Story,” promises an unprecedented look at the world’s largest social media company. Author Steven Levy interviewed more than 300 people, including nine interviews with founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. He joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss what he learned.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Cop Can't Stop Smiling After 18 Pals Brake Lockdown Rules [Video]

Cop Can't Stop Smiling After 18 Pals Brake Lockdown Rules

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND — Lockdown rules in the U.K. right now are confusing at the best of times. Under the current lockdown restrictions, Boris Johnson has permitted unlimited outdoor exercise,..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:58Published
Man's furious rant about his wife's plant collection strikes a nerve [Video]

Man's furious rant about his wife's plant collection strikes a nerve

Plant collecting is all the rage right now. Greenery is a gorgeous addition to any home, and with everyone spending extra time inside, it’s easy to maintain an indoor forest.Much to the dismay of her..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:09Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Sen. Ted Cruz writing book on Supreme Court cases

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Ted Cruz is working on a book, to be published in October, about the Supreme Court. Regnery Publishing announced Monday that the book was...
Seattle Times

Dwayne Johnson's Friend Hiram Garcia To Publish Book of Photographs Of The Star

There’s a brand new book coming all about Dwayne Johnson that will give fans an inside look to his private life. The upcoming book is filled with photographs...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this