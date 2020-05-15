Global  

New documentary series questions who killed Malcolm X

CBS News Friday, 15 May 2020
A six-part documentary series presents new facts about Malcolm X's assassination and claims police botched the investigation. Two of the alleged gunmen have always maintained their innocence. Maurice DuBois spoke to the producers of the series.
