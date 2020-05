Recent related videos from verified sources Five-year-old boy dresses up for every 'clap for carers'



A cute five-year-old boy dresses as a different key worker for every 'clap for carers' including Boris Johnson - complete with homemade lectern. Little Alfie Miller, five, wanted to thank key workers -.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:13 Published 4 days ago Freedom! Children in Spain leave home for first time in six weeks



Spanish children were allowed to leave home for the first time today (April 26th) after six weeks of coronavirus lockdown. Under the new rules, up to three children who live together can now walk up.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:41 Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this