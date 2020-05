Recent related videos from verified sources CT Shoreline Beaches In State Parks Will Be Open Memorial Day



Beaches in Connecticut state parks will be open Memorial Day weekend. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:31 Published 11 minutes ago Crews working to open some campgrounds in the Boise National Forest



As Idaho begins to reopen and the weather warms up, the Boise National Forest is working to open some lower elevation campgrounds for the Memorial Day weekend. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 00:41 Published 22 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources N.Y. Governor Allows Beaches To Reopen For Memorial Day Weekend Watch VideoNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state is going to allow beaches to reopen for Memorial Day weekend. The move is in coordination with New Jersey,...

Newsy 2 hours ago



New York to join Jersey in opening beaches for Memorial Day: governor New York will join the nearby states of New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware in partially reopening beaches for the Memorial Day weekend, New York Governor...

Reuters 6 hours ago



