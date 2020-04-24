Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Disney’s Plan For Safe Reopening Includes Masks, Plexiglass Dividers And Temperature Checks

Daily Caller Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
'What you see there is a lot of what you'll see here'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

US Hospitals Think Of New Ways To Keep Patients Safe [Video]

US Hospitals Think Of New Ways To Keep Patients Safe

U.S. hospitals have taken several measures to assure people who need urgent care that their facilities are safe. Some of those measures include using plexiglass dividers and limiting elevator traffic...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Will Disney Keep Its Theme Park Gates Closed Until 2021? [Video]

Will Disney Keep Its Theme Park Gates Closed Until 2021?

There are talks that parts of the U.S. will lift coronavirus restrictions, but one expert thinks Disney won’t open its gates until 2021. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:19Published

Tweets about this

whereyatnola

Where Y'at Magazine "The plan for reopening includes several safety measures that will lead guests to enjoy a safe experience despite t… https://t.co/ecMzuSkkqX 4 days ago

mzee26

mzee26 Oh gawd / Disney’s Plan For Safe Reopening Includes Masks, Plexiglass Dividers And Temperature Checks… https://t.co/fufsJy7W3v 1 week ago