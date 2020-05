Molly2912 RT @TrekCore: NEW: It's official -- Captain Pike, Lt. Spock, and Number one are back for STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS More details on the… 29 seconds ago

☕📚C. Miller📚☕ YES!!!!! Still not paying for all access though LOL 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Led by Pike and Spock Is Coming… https://t.co/bIzrEnkdIU 58 seconds ago

Denisa RT @StarTrek: Hit it 🖖 #StarTrekStrangeNewWorlds #StarTrekSNW https://t.co/ut5FkrjcLa https://t.co/5CzABFlykB 1 minute ago

jerps RT @startrekcbs: INCOMING TRANSMISSION: Get more info about #StarTrekSNW here. #StrangeNewWorlds https://t.co/NiKsmEW13x 1 minute ago

🧷TAKA☮🏳️‍🌈 RT @CaptainPikesEnt: IT'S OFFICIAL WE HAVE A CAPTAIN PIKE SHOW! 🥳😭🍾🙌🥳😭🍾🙌🥳😭🍾🙌🥳😭🍾 Congrats to @ansonmount @ethangpeck @RebeccaRomijn we hope… 2 minutes ago

Moosebeard🇳🇿 RT @startrekcbs: Hit it. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds starring @AnsonMount, @RebeccaRomijn, and @ethangpeck, coming to @CBSAllAccess. #St… 2 minutes ago

Captain Dunsel 🖖(Legend) This is what I want to be using Twitter for! Looking forward to seeing Pike & Spock but I *really* hope they write… https://t.co/ljyALTDopd 3 minutes ago