Keith Urban plays drive-in concert for medical workers

Healthcare workers in Tennessee got an unexpected surprise on Thursday night. CNN reports that country music star Keith Urban treated the frontline workers to a free drive-in concert. More than 200 essential employees from Vanderbilt Health got in their cars and packed the Stardust Drive-In Movie...
