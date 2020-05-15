Global  

Keith Urban plays drive-in concert for medical workers

USATODAY.com Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Country star Keith Urban played a concert for medical workers at a drive-in movie theater in Tennessee. (May 15)
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Keith Urban Holds Drive-In Concert For Healthcare Workers

Keith Urban Holds Drive-In Concert For Healthcare Workers 00:32

 Healthcare workers in Tennessee got an unexpected surprise on Thursday night. CNN reports that country music star Keith Urban treated the frontline workers to a free drive-in concert. More than 200 essential employees from Vanderbilt Health got in their cars and packed the Stardust Drive-In Movie...

Keith Urban Performs At Drive-In Theater [Video]

Keith Urban Performs At Drive-In Theater

Keith Urban performed a surprise concert at a drive-in movie theater in Nashville. According to Reuters, the country singer played with one other musician for about 200 frontline local healthcare..

Keith Urban Performs Unannounced Show For Healthcare Workers [Video]

Keith Urban Performs Unannounced Show For Healthcare Workers

Keith Urban is not letting the coronavirus pandemic stop him from putting on a concert. The country superstar honours healthcare workers with an unannounced, hour-long concert at Nashville's Stardust..

Keith Urban Performs Drive-In Concert Outside Nashville for Frontline Workers

Keith Urban did something last night that could be a new way to enjoy in-person concerts ... from the safety of your own car!!! The country music star put on a...
TMZ.com

Keith Urban hosts drive-in concert for medical workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Keith Urban is used to playing massive stages full of lights, speakers and screens in front of tens of thousands of...
Seattle Times

