Recent related videos from verified sources USC Class Of 2020 Celebrates With Virtual Graduation Ceremony



Nearly 20,000 USC students celebrated the end of their undergraduate career virtually this week. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:10 Published 3 hours ago California college hosts graduation parade for Class of 2020



Universities across the country are finding ways to celebrate their graduates despite traditional ceremonies remaining out of the question. Credit: KSWB Duration: 02:14 Published 7 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Hawaii public schools announce plans for 2020 graduations After canceling all traditional graduation ceremonies for public Hawaii high schools in mid-April, the state Department of Education has announced plans for...

bizjournals 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this