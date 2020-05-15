New Bob Marley music video drops in honor of his 75th birthday
Friday, 15 May 2020 () Bob Marley’s timeless classic, “Redemption Song,” is being released as a brand new music video on Wednesday in honor of the late musician’s 75th birthday. The video is premiering on YouTube, a day before Marley’s birthday.
