New Bob Marley music video drops in honor of his 75th birthday

CBS News Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Bob Marley’s timeless classic, “Redemption Song,” is being released as a brand new music video on Wednesday in honor of the late musician’s 75th birthday. The video is premiering on YouTube, a day before Marley’s birthday.
