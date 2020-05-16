Saturday Sessions: William Prince performs "Always Have What We Had"

Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Born and raised in western Canada, William Prince released his debut album, "Earthly Days" in 2015. It went on to win a Juno Award - Canada's answer to the Grammys - which led to a record deal and tours. As the opening act for fellow Canadian Neil Young, and last year with Grammy-nominee Yola, Prince's star has been rising leading up to his second album, "Reliever." Prince joings "CBS This Morning" to perform "Always Have What We Had"


