Saturday Sessions: William Prince performs "Always Have What We Had"
Saturday, 16 May 2020 () Born and raised in western Canada, William Prince released his debut album, "Earthly Days" in 2015. It went on to win a Juno Award - Canada's answer to the Grammys - which led to a record deal and tours. As the opening act for fellow Canadian Neil Young, and last year with Grammy-nominee Yola, Prince’s star has been rising leading up to his second album, “Reliever.” Prince joings “CBS This Morning” to perform “Always Have What We Had”
