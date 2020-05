Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Ten Chinese cities with a combined population of around 33 million people are now off limits as the coronavirus infects over 800 people around the world. In the U.S., 10 possible cases in California, one in Texas and one in Tennessee are in isolation awaiting CDC test results. Ramy Inocencio explains how people in Wuhan, the center of the outbreak, are dealing with isolation.