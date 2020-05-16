U.S. Navy aircraft carrier named after African American WWII hero

TOKYO — China's People's Liberation Army Navy plans to conduct a large-scale amphibious assault drill off Hainan Island in August, according to the Japan Times.
Citing unnamed Chinese sources, the Japan Times reports the drill will involve landing ships, hovercraft and helicopters, while the...
The US Navy has recommended reinstating the fired captain of the coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt. According to Reuters, the Navy's leadership on Friday appealed to Defense Secretary..
In an extraordinary reversal, the U.S. Navy has recommended reinstating the fired captain of the coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, whose crew hailed him as a hero willing to risk his..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18Published
Tweets about this
ultramagnetic@BlairImani The next Ford Class Aircraft Carrier will be named after him.
Navy names next aircraft carrier after D… https://t.co/11yYvGPg2p 2 hours ago
(Freedom Fighter #1) The U.S.S. Miller - The 1st U.S. Naval Aircraft Carrier to be named after a African-American:
2nd Class Doris Mill… https://t.co/lFeXvRAs2j 5 hours ago
EDW Our next Nuclear Aircraft Carrier is going 2 b named The “USS Dorie Miller.”
Thank You for Your Service. https://t.co/FbUYN3uyX6 7 hours ago
David Saw Dorrie Miller will have an aircraft carrier named after him. There are only 11 aircraft carriers in the #Navy flee… https://t.co/y4U2zXgpgs 7 hours ago
bfitzinAR RT @BrentNYT: U.S. aircraft carrier (finally) named for Dorie Miller, cook in the Jim Crow era Navy who rose to heroism during the attack o… 9 hours ago
lj primo@JoeConchaTV We can literally make a list of african americans (especially female) who for the first time have reac… https://t.co/T6m3IfBrJv 9 hours ago
Hazel RT @wjz: The U.S Navy is naming the next aircraft carrier after World War II hero Doris "Dorie" Miller. He received the Navy Cross for valo… 12 hours ago
deepnhearttx RT @NPR: The U.S. Navy says it will name an aircraft carrier after Doris "Dorie" Miller, the mess attendant who heroically jumped into comb… 12 hours ago