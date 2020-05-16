Global  

U.S. Navy aircraft carrier named after African American WWII hero

CBS News Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
For the first time, the U.S. Navy named one of its aircraft carriers after an African American. The ship is expected to set sail in about seven years. David Martin reports.
