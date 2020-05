Trump warns against "prophets of doom" on climate at World Economic Forum in Davos Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

During a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, President Trump warned other leaders against "prophets of doom" who have made dire predictions about the environment. Michael Mann, the director of the Earth System Science Center at Pennsylvania State University, joined CBSN AM to talk about the president's remarks. 👓 View full article

