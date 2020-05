Oprah kicks off wellness tour in Florida with Lady Gaga Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Oprah Winfrey is bringing tens of thousands of people around the country together with a mission to make their lives better. "CBS This Morning" got exclusive behind-the-scenes access at the first stop on the 2020 Wellness Tour in Florida, where Winfrey spoke with Lady Gaga about physical and mental health. David Begnaud reports. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Taylor Swift and Sam Smith added to Lady Gaga's Together At Home concert



Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, and Sam Smith have answered Lady Gaga's call to join the line-up of stars for the One World: Together At Home concert extravaganza. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published on April 15, 2020

Tweets about this