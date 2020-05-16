Global  

Police investigate Houston shooting on music video set

CBS News Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
Police investigate Houston shooting on music video setAt least two people are dead and six others were injured in a shooting near Houston, Texas, that police describe as an ""ambush."" The incident happened in the parking lot of a warehouse complex where a music video was being filmed. The sheriff said the suspects suddenly appeared on the scene in cars and on foot, opened fire and then fled. Police are trying to determine a motive for the attack, and the suspects remain at large.
