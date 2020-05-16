Police investigate Houston shooting on music video set
Saturday, 16 May 2020 () At least two people are dead and six others were injured in a shooting near Houston, Texas, that police describe as an ""ambush."" The incident happened in the parking lot of a warehouse complex where a music video was being filmed. The sheriff said the suspects suddenly appeared on the scene in cars and on foot, opened fire and then fled. Police are trying to determine a motive for the attack, and the suspects remain at large.
Stephen Poree, 32, of Tukwila died from a gunshot wound to the neck during a dispute at an after-hours gathering at a Tukwila business, according to police. A... Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS News
Tweets about this
World News Police Investigate Houston Shooting On Music Video Set more at https://t.co/VjCFQ4GoYz https://t.co/UT2pvSFHWR 5 days ago