New York City boosts security for New Year's Eve celebration

CBS News Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
New York City boosts security for New Year's Eve celebrationSecurity will be tight in New York City as it gets ready for its biggest celebration of the year. On Friday, organizers unveiled this year's revamped design of the New Year's Eve ball, which will sit high above Times Square. Kenneth Craig reports on the preparations.
