Ahmaud Arbery case: New surveillance footage provides more details

CBS News Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
New surveillance footage from December is providing more details on the Ahmaud Arbery case in Georgia. Footage shows Arbery entering a home under construction, followed by a police call from Travis McMichael, the man who shot and killed Arbery. Omar Villafranca reports.
Credit: WMGT - Published
News video: ‘He didn’t commit murder’: Macon lawyers speak on client in Ahmaud Arbery case

‘He didn’t commit murder’: Macon lawyers speak on client in Ahmaud Arbery case

 Two Macon lawyers, Franklin and Laura Hogue, are representing 64-year-old Gregory McMichael in the Ahmaud Arbery case — a man killed while jogging in Brunswick in February.

Security video appears to show Ahmaud Arbery before he was killed

Georgia’s attorney general appointed a district attorney from the Atlanta area to take over the Ahmaud Arbery case after a father and son are changed with...
Ahmaud Arbery case: Texts suggest Georgia police enlisted help from suspect months before shooting, report says

The investigation into the murder of Ahmaud Arbery grows increasingly complicated as new conflicts arise.
