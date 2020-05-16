Ahmaud Arbery case: New surveillance footage provides more details
Saturday, 16 May 2020 () New surveillance footage from December is providing more details on the Ahmaud Arbery case in Georgia. Footage shows Arbery entering a home under construction, followed by a police call from Travis McMichael, the man who shot and killed Arbery. Omar Villafranca reports.
Georgia's attorney general appointed a district attorney from the Atlanta area to take over the Ahmaud Arbery case after a father and son are changed with...