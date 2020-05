Recent related videos from verified sources How Americans are using technology to stay connected with aging parents



Nearly nine-tenths of Americans with parents over the age of 60 are worried about their parents' safety and well-being, a new study reveals. The poll of 2,000 Americans revealed people with older.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 2 weeks ago Zoom Hit With Lawsuit Over Privacy and Security Issues



Zoom Hit With Lawsuit Over Privacy and Security Issues The suit was filed by investor Michael Drieu in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The lawsuit alleges that Zoom.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:58 Published on April 8, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Logitech's latest security camera supports Apple HomeKit Secure Video Apple launched HomeKit Secure Video last year, designed to help protect the privacy of home surveillance systems. All well and good for those concerned about the...

engadget 3 days ago



Thunderspy vulnerability in Thunderbolt 3 allows hackers to steal files from Windows and Linux machines Security researcher Björn Ruytenberg has revealed details of a vulnerability in the Thunderbolt 3 standard. The security flaw means that it is possible for a...

betanews 5 days ago



