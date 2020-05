African Bank Wondering where your money has been going since #lockdownSA? Before the panic sets in, track every cent that leaves… https://t.co/yKFvs3sNaO 56 minutes ago

📚Kate Bendelow🔍📇 RT @GrahamBwriting: #crimewriters! How can your hero track your villain by their phone, car, spending, tweets? You wouldn’t want to guess,… 3 hours ago

coyote_50 @_alex_joshua I like Discover. Some advice... if you are responsible & able to track spending, it is better than a… https://t.co/CA3FZQCDim 14 hours ago

Graham Bartlett Crime Advisor 📚🔍🖋 #crimewriters! How can your hero track your villain by their phone, car, spending, tweets? You wouldn’t want to gue… https://t.co/LFCGwMnchz 17 hours ago

Discounted Products @ Great Prices An online marketer since 2008, with deep focus on copy writing, SEO, and content marketing. When I'm not writing I… https://t.co/1gakyOXg7S 21 hours ago

Latest Commentary Online spending on track to hit a new record this holiday season - https://t.co/BwhdQRs33d #LatestComments https://t.co/crxf71VTcc 23 hours ago

Satish Master @AtulRuia Suggest to open malls with Pre paid entry fee of Rs.500 p/p can be redeemed inside any purchase . Sell th… https://t.co/6J7c70fhEj 1 day ago