Fred Willard, "Best In Show" actor and comedian, dies at 86
Saturday, 16 May 2020
Willard was known for his roles in "Best in Show," "A Mighty Wind," and recently, a recurring role "Modern Family."
Actor, comedian and "Anchorman" star Fred Willard died in his sleep on Friday night. He was 86. According to Business Insider, Willard made his television debut more than fifty years ago in 1966. A native of Shaker Heights, Ohio, Willard was a member of legendary improv theater The Second City. In... Beloved Actor, Comedian Fred Willard Dead At 86 00:39
