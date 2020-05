Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Update: New Yorkers Break Cabin Fever During Pleasant Weather



Sunshine and warm temperatures brought out plenty of people all over the area Saturday, even as social distancing enforcement remains in effect; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:25 Published 3 weeks ago Britons urged to stay at home on fifth lockdown weeken



The public green spaces as the public have been urged to stay at home during the UK’s fifth weekend under lockdown, as temperatures are expected to remain high.Forecasters have predicted warm.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14 Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this