Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dreams and nightmares inspired by COVID-19

CBS News Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
Dreams and nightmares inspired by COVID-19From tidal waves consuming New York City to toilet paper nightmares, reports of apocalyptic, frightening or just plain bizarre pandemic-driven dreams are everywhere. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks about anxiety-fueled dreams with Harvard psychologist Deirdre Barrett, who has collected thousands of pandemic dreams and nightmares as part of a study of our sleep-state responses to coronavirus; Mississippi State University professor Michael Nadorff; and poet Jackie Wang and artist Sandra Haynes, whose dreams have provided metaphorical stories of fear and triumph.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published
News video: Americans are desperate for a good night of sleep and many blame the COVID-19 news cycle

Americans are desperate for a good night of sleep and many blame the COVID-19 news cycle 01:20

  Half of Americans have cheated on their partner - in a dream, according to new research.The survey asked 2,000 Americans about their dreams and found 51% have had a sex dream about someone other than their partner.And, funnily enough, 42% of those surveyed say they've woken up annoyed with a...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dreambuilders Movie [Video]

Dreambuilders Movie

Dreambuilders Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Minna’s life is turned upside down when her dad’s new fiancée Helena and her daughter Jenny move in. Her new stepsister Jenny turns out to be..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:05Published
Is COVID-19 News Messing with Our Dreams? [Video]

Is COVID-19 News Messing with Our Dreams?

Even if the COVID-19 news cycle isn’t keeping you up at night, it might be messing with your dreams, according to a new study from Mattress Advisor.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:00Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

phoenixandmars

🦂🇭🇹🦂 RT @MoorishBrooklyn: Also check out on YouTube: "CBS This Morning" YouTube channel dream report titled "Expert explains science behind cor… 5 days ago

JC_Maroon

Joe Crumpton RT @MSUArtsSciences: MSU Psychology Professor Dr. Michael Nadorff's interview on CBS News. #DiscoverYourAnd #WeRingTrue https://t.co/q7BC8T… 6 days ago

MSUArtsSciences

MSU Arts & Sciences MSU Psychology Professor Dr. Michael Nadorff's interview on CBS News. #DiscoverYourAnd #WeRingTrue https://t.co/q7BC8T1X7z 6 days ago

MSUNewsDigest

MSU News Digest Dreams and nightmares inspired by COVID-19 | CBS News | https://t.co/axDEF0TpJT #msstate 6 days ago

MoorishBrooklyn

Moorish Brooklyn 🇲🇦🇯🇲 Also check out on YouTube: "CBS This Morning" YouTube channel dream report titled "Expert explains science behind… https://t.co/Y3W7suQfVX 6 days ago

worldnwsdotcom

World News Dreams And Nightmares Inspired By Covid-19 more at https://t.co/80k8hvh10Y https://t.co/Y5mCKWZren 6 days ago

WilliamJegen

William Jegen Dreams and nightmares inspired by COVID-19 https://t.co/CtP3RNn8KQ 1 week ago

bruceheen1

Bruce Heen Dreams and nightmares inspired by COVID-19 https://t.co/zIQKK3iwNS 1 week ago