Dreams and nightmares inspired by COVID-19

Sunday, 17 May 2020 () From tidal waves consuming New York City to toilet paper nightmares, reports of apocalyptic, frightening or just plain bizarre pandemic-driven dreams are everywhere. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks about anxiety-fueled dreams with Harvard psychologist Deirdre Barrett, who has collected thousands of pandemic dreams and nightmares as part of a study of our sleep-state responses to coronavirus; Mississippi State University professor Michael Nadorff; and poet Jackie Wang and artist Sandra Haynes, whose dreams have provided metaphorical stories of fear and triumph.
Half of Americans have cheated on their partner - in a dream, according to new research.The survey asked 2,000 Americans about their dreams and found 51% have had a sex dream about someone other than their partner.And, funnily enough, 42% of those surveyed say they've woken up annoyed with a...