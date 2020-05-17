Cheryl Gallup RT @karl_j_martin: Great segment on CBS’s Sunday Morning today on graduation 2020 featuring Chancellor Blank and some amazing students at U… 31 minutes ago

Camilla Hiley RT @CBSSunday: For the Class of 2020, a graduation season like no other https://t.co/TlGFEUd41E https://t.co/vHXxp3BkPe 41 minutes ago

Nicholas Ellis For the Class of 2020, a graduation season like no other https://t.co/jFpPFowf19 by @cbssunday 48 minutes ago

Michigan Schools RT @massp: For the Class of 2020, a graduation season like no other - CBS News https://t.co/5qm4LReaZY 55 minutes ago

Leticia Canales RT @Fresno_State: DYK? Fresno State's class of 2020 is about 59% first-gen students. Many others are continuing their family's proud legac… 1 hour ago

[email protected] Class of 2020: A graduation season like no other https://t.co/ZwrzClRHdG via @YouTube #Graduation @CBSSunday #Classof2020 1 hour ago

Worldmuslimnews🇨🇭 For the Class of 2020, a graduation season like no other https://t.co/0Yv4c7h1q9 By @cbssunday 1 hour ago