Ed Oliver Arrested After Allegedly Driving While Intoxicated With A Weapon Sunday, 17 May 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Buffalo Bills star Ed Oliver was arrested Saturday night. According to Field Yates, Oliver was arrested Saturday night in Houston after allegedly “driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football) Bills DT Ed Oliver was arrested on Saturday night […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this John D Marvin FYI: Ed Oliver Arrested After Allegedly Driving While Intoxicated With A Weapon https://t.co/cGBGTTv0nt 14 minutes ago Nusfeed.com ⭐ Ed Oliver Arrested After Allegedly Driving While Intoxicated With A Weapon https://t.co/Nsgg0RH6ew 23 minutes ago