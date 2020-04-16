|
FACT CHECK: Did The World Health Organization Say No Vegetarian Has Contracted COVID-19?
|
|
Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
'The intent was not to endorse any particular diet'
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Kenya Governor Puts Hennessy in Coronavirus Care Packages
NAIROBI, KENYA — Nairobi politician, Mike Sonko has come under fire for his so-called COVID-19 'care package' which, yes, includes the typical food staples one would expect but also alcohol.
Sonko..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:14Published
Tweets about this