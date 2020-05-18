‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’ Remastered Games to Bring Back Almost Every Classic Jam — Except These Five Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The upcoming remastered “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” and “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2” video games will mostly stay true to their original soundtracks. Game publisher Activision said Monday that nostalgic fans are in luck as all but five of the game’s classic songs will be included in the upcoming games.



The first two “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” video games, originally released in 1999, will be redone for PlayStation 4 and released September 4 by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sony announced last week.



The games’ soundtrack leaves off the following five tracks, including Suicidal Tendencies’ “Cyco Vision,” Unsane’s “Committed,” “Bring the Noise” by Anthrax and Public Enemy, “B-Boy Document ’99” by The High and Mighty and Alley Life’s “Out With the Cold.” Game developer Vicarious Visions told IGN that the inability to renew licenses kept these tracks off the list.



An official “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” Spotify playlist contains the upcoming soundtrack in its entirety — except for a currently undetermined track from Dallas-based rock band Speedealer. Check out the full track list below.



“Police Truck” – Dead Kennedys

“Superman” – Goldfinger

“Jerry Was a Race Car Driver” – Primus

“New Girl” – The Suicide Machines

“Here and Now” – The Ernies

“Euro-Barge” – The Vandals

“Blood Brothers” – Papa Roach

“Guerrilla Radio” – Rage Against the Machine

“Pin the Tail on the Donkey” – Naughty by Nature

“You” – Bad Religion

“When Worlds Collide” – Powerman 5000

“No Cigar” – Milencolin

“Cyclone” – Dub Pistols

“May 16” – Lagwagon

“Subculture” – Styles of Beyond, Dieselboy + Kaos

“Heavy Metal Winner” – Consumed

“Evil Eye” – Fu Manchu

“Five Lessons Learned” – Swingin’ Utters



