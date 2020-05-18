ABC’s ‘American Idol’ Crowns Season 3 Winner

Global  

The Wrap Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
ABC’s ‘American Idol’ Crowns Season 3 WinnerABC’s “American Idol” named its third winner on Sunday, the singing competition’s first champion to be crowned from home due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns.

During last night’s finale, 21-year-old singer Just Sam won Season 3 of ABC’s “Idol” — Season 18 for the franchise overall — beating fellow finalists Arthur Gunn, Julia Gargano, Dillon James, Louis Knight, Francisco Martin and Jonny West. Gunn was runner-up.

But her big win wasn’t the only big moment of the night.

*Also Read:* 'American Idol' Renewed for Season 4 at ABC

The Season 3 finale included these performances: Cynthia Erivo and “Idol” Season 3’s Top 11 singing a medley of iconic Aretha Franklin songs; Lauren Daigle and the Top 5 performing her hit”You Say”; Rascal Flatts and Doug Kiker performing “Bless The Broken Road”; Luke Bryan performing his new single “One Margarita”; Katy Perry performing her new single “Daisies” in its first-ever TV debut; and Lionel Richie performing “We are the World,” joined by “Idol” judges and members of the “American Idol” family, including Alejandro Aranda aka Scarypoolparty, Fantasia Taylor, Gabby Barrett, Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Ruben Studdard and Scotty McCreery.

“American Idol,” like the rest of the television industry, has faced production shutdowns due to the coronavirus. But instead of going off the air, the show has been broadcasting episodes filmed remotely since April 26, with judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, as well as host Ryan Seacrest, mentor Bobby Bones, and all Top 20 contestants shooting their segments from home.

“Idol” has already been renewed for Season 4 by ABC.

Watch Just Sam’s win via the video above.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published
News video: 23ABC talks with Bakersfield native and American Idol finalist Dillon James

23ABC talks with Bakersfield native and American Idol finalist Dillon James 34:10

 Season 18 of American Idol is unlike any season before. Contestants are performing from the backyards, judges are watching from their own homes, and there are no audiences to cheer the singers on.

Local musician Dillion James makes it to Top 7 on American Idol [Video]

Local musician Dillion James makes it to Top 7 on American Idol

Bakersfield native Dillion James has advanced to the top 7 on American Idol. He sang Amos Lee's "Hang on, hang on" Sunday night to advance. He'll now look to make it into the top 5.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 00:33Published
Lauren Spencer-Smith Discusses Her 'American Idol' Journey [Video]

Lauren Spencer-Smith Discusses Her 'American Idol' Journey

She made the top 20, but couldn't quite crack the top 10 on "American Idol". Regardless, Vancouver-native Lauren Spencer-Smith still has a solid singing career ahead of her. While chatting with ET..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:17Published

Who Won 'American Idol' 2020? Season Three Winner Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you’re avoiding American Idol spoilers! We have a new American Idol winner! Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and...
Just Jared

Just Sam: American Idol crowns first ever 'at home' winner

Just Sam was alone in lockdown in California when she sang in the finale - and celebrated her win.
BBC News


