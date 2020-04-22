Cuomo wants major sports teams to play sans fans

DjMastaGee Coronavirus News: Cuomo wants major sports to resume without fans https://t.co/RqvKu92DuD 3 days ago News 4 Buffalo RT @ChrisHorvatits4: #ICYMI: “Major League Baseball and the other major sports can play because they have revenue coming in from television… 5 days ago Chris Horvatits #ICYMI: “Major League Baseball and the other major sports can play because they have revenue coming in from televis… https://t.co/OiHdMTpvzf 5 days ago SHBL Cuomo wants to see a fan-free return for major sports https://t.co/elWrg1Z0C1 6 days ago Eyewitness News Coronavirus News: Cuomo wants major sports to resume without fans https://t.co/3l4kZsnajc https://t.co/ZhQKEGkMck 6 days ago Dr. Joshua Lynch RT @news4buffalo: The governor announced at his briefing at Roswell Park today he wants major sports teams to plan on reopening without fan… 6 days ago News 4 Buffalo The governor announced at his briefing at Roswell Park today he wants major sports teams to plan on reopening witho… https://t.co/1trhPzYJUT 6 days ago Ryan Gaydos Gov. Andrew Cuomo 'encouraging' major sports teams to reopen without fans, wants to watch Bills https://t.co/JeGX1MQCR5 6 days ago