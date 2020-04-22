Global  

Cuomo wants major sports teams to play sans fans

USATODAY.com Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Report: MLB may return in late June [Video]

Report: MLB may return in late June

The Major League Baseball season could start up again in late June. According to USA Today, league officials are discussing a three-division 10-team plan in which teams would only play within their..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published
'If They Don't Feel Safe, They Won't Attend', Theme Parks, Sports Teams Weigh Options For Crowds [Video]

'If They Don't Feel Safe, They Won't Attend', Theme Parks, Sports Teams Weigh Options For Crowds

Expect “virtual” or expanded FastPass-style lines, staggered seating on rides, online food ordering and limited crowds when Florida’s major theme parks eventually reopen after being shuttered..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:39Published

Gov.: N.Y. 'willing, able partner' for sports' return

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is encouraging major sports teams in the state to plan on reopening without fans.
ESPN Also reported by •CBS 2

New York sports teams get approval from Gov. Andrew Cuomo to start training camps

Professional sports without fans took a step forward Sunday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the go-ahead for teams in New York to start training camps.
USATODAY.com

