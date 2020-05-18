Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

America reopening: 14 more states ease restrictions before Memorial Day weekend

FOXNews.com Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
As the United States continues its gradual reopening, on Monday more than a dozen states began easing restrictions that had shuttered nonessential businesses and brought daily lives to a screeching halt for the better part of two months.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: New York Joins Neighbor States Opening Beaches: Memorial Day

New York Joins Neighbor States Opening Beaches: Memorial Day 00:35

 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday the state would join New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware in reopening beaches for the Memorial Day weekend, aiming to prevent people from crossing state borders for a respite from the coronavirus lockdown. The move is part of a broader...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Americans have big travel plans for the summer despite COVID-19 [Video]

Americans have big travel plans for the summer despite COVID-19

As a result of COVID-19, two-thirds of Americans plan to travel MORE over the summer, according to new research.A survey of 2,000 American drivers found 65% have increased the number of trips they plan..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Covid-19 crisis: India among 62 nations to seek probe into pandemic, WHO response | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19 crisis: India among 62 nations to seek probe into pandemic, WHO response | Oneindia News

India recorded the biggest single day spike in coronavirus cases at 5,000 taking the total cases across 96,000 and number of deaths past 3,000. India enters the first day of the Lockdown 4.0 with many..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:15Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Eye Opener: More states ease coronavirus restrictions

Americans were out and about over the weekend for the first time in months as more states eased coronavirus restrictions. Also, the war of words is escalating...
CBS News

Mother's Day, states' plans to reopen, cold weather: 5 things to know this weekend

More states will ease restrictions, many families will celebrate mom, unseasonably cold weather is set to hit and more news to start your weekend.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this