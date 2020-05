Global News Report "Medicine News: UW Medicine furloughs 1,500 staffers, with more on the table; could $500 million shortfall hamper c… https://t.co/WLRxSU30Tb 15 minutes ago Dr Allison Apfelbaum RT @komonews: UW Medicine officials announced one-to eight-week furloughs for 1,500 professional staff at the Seattle-based health care sys… 32 minutes ago j RT @WaHouseGOP: From @seattletimes: “At the heart of UW Medicine’s financial trouble is a loss of revenue — particularly from elective surg… 38 minutes ago Jeremy Repanich RT @mattmday: UW Medicine, a giant healthcare system at the center of America's first coronavirus hotspot is...furloughing 5% of its workfo… 47 minutes ago Willow RT @seattlepi: On Monday, UW Medicine officials announced one- to eight-week furloughs for 1,500 professional staff: https://t.co/fDnJeAp8Dx 51 minutes ago Raymond Gibbs UW Medicine furloughs 1,500 staffers, with more possible https://t.co/rUzKPTDlJ7 59 minutes ago Jerry Annis RT @DrunkInslee: No one could’ve predicted that stopping all non-COVID medical care would lead to lay offs and budget shortfalls. That’s wh… 1 hour ago