You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Brush fire north of Phoenix forces evacuation of 250 people



High winds caused a brush fire in a town north of Phoenix to nearly quadruple in size to 2.3 square miles and forced the evacuation of 132 homes. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 00:20 Published 11 hours ago Colorado Wildfire: McClave Bridge Fire Forces Evacuation Of State Park



The blaze, dubbed the McClave Bridge Fire, is burning east of John Martin Reservoir State Park but creeping toward it. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:20 Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Hundreds evacuated as wildfire threatens homes near Phoenix PHOENIX (AP) — A brush fire that quickly spread to about 1,500 acres in the desert hills north of Phoenix early Monday was threatening the town of Cave Creek,...

Seattle Times 1 day ago





Tweets about this