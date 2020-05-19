Global  

Powell, Mnuchin face Senate grilling on U.S. coronavirus response

Reuters Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
The U.S. government's handling of its massive economic response to the coronavirus pandemic will come under scrutiny on Tuesday as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testify before the Senate Banking Committee.
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Treasury, Fed heads grilled for coronavirus response

Treasury, Fed heads grilled for coronavirus response 02:47

 Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell were in the hot seat Tuesday as they faced senators for the first time in a required update on the financial response to the coronavirus pandemic. Conway G. Gittens has more on the testy exchange.

