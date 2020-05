Recent related news from verified sources Annie Glenn, widow of U.S. Sen. John Glenn, dies at 100 COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Annie Glenn, the widow of astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn and a communication disorders advocate, died Tuesday of complications from...

Annie Glenn, widow of former astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn, dies at 100 Annie Glenn lived in the shadows of her husband's fame but became an inspiration to many by overcoming chronic stuttering.

