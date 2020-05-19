Global  

Annie Glenn, Widow Of Renowned Senator And Astronaut John Glenn, Dies At 100

Daily Caller Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
'Annie Glenn was a special kind of public hero'
News video: Annie Glenn, Widow Of Astronaut John Glenn, Dies Of COVID-19 Complications In Minn. Nursing Home

Annie Glenn, Widow Of Astronaut John Glenn, Dies Of COVID-19 Complications In Minn. Nursing Home 00:40

 Annie Glenn, the widow of astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn and a communication disorders advocate, has died. She was 100-years-old. Katie Johnston reports.

Annie Glenn, widow of former astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn, dies at 100

Annie Glenn lived in the shadows of her husband's fame but became an inspiration to many by overcoming chronic stuttering.
Annie Glenn, widow of American icon John Glenn, dies of coronavirus complications at 100

Annie Glenn, the widow of astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn and a communication disorders advocate, died of complications from COVID-19 at 100.  
