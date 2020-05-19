Trump on virus testing, possible Brazil travel ban
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () President Donald Trump says the number of positive coronavirus cases are a good thing because it shows how much testing is being done in the country. Also said he may conisder travel ban on Brazil. (May 19)
As US battles highest Coronavirus cases globally with the death toll mounting each day and more than 93 thousand dead already, US President Donald Trump who has been facing criticising over mishandling of the Pandemic, has once again made a bizarre statement that has raised eyebrows. Trump has argued...