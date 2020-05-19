Global  

With only months to live, Indiana high school senior gets married in touching ceremony

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Former Indiana high school swimmer Chase Smith is suffering from cancer and was only given several months to live. In celebration of love and life, he married his girlfriend Sadie Mills last month, after planning the wedding just days before. 
Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Published
News video: Waverly High School Senior Spotlight - Brie

Waverly High School Senior Spotlight - Brie 00:57

 We know that the canceling of the school year has caused our 2020 Seniors to miss out on a lot. We want to recognize them. Submit a video or picture telling us about your 2020 senior and what their future plans are! Today's student in the senior spotlight is Brie of Waverly High School.

