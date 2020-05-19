With only months to live, Indiana high school senior gets married in touching ceremony
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () Former Indiana high school swimmer Chase Smith is suffering from cancer and was only given several months to live. In celebration of love and life, he married his girlfriend Sadie Mills last month, after planning the wedding just days before.
