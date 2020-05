Recent related news from verified sources Johnson & Johnson to stop selling talc-based baby powder in U.S., Canada Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday announced that it would stop selling its talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder in the United States and Canada, saying it was part of a...

Reuters India 3 hours ago



Johnson & Johnson to stop selling talc-based baby powder in U.S. and Canada Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday announced that it would stop selling its talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder in the United States and Canada, making the decision after...

Reuters 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this