Alicia Keys, Bebe Rexha and Gayle King announce 2020 Grammy nominations Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Only on "CBS This Morning," we're announcing the 2020 Grammy nominations for Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year. Singer Alicia Keys, who will return to host music's biggest night, and singer Bebe Rexha join "CBS This Morning" to reveal the nominees. 👓 View full article

