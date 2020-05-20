Johnson & Johnson Stops Selling Talc-Based Baby Powder In U.S. And Canada
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () The company said demand has declined "fueled by misinformation around the safety of the product and a constant barrage of litigation advertising." Lawsuits allege the powder causes cancer.
Johnson and Johnson on Tuesday said it would stop selling its talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder in the United States and Canada as part of a broad reassesment of its consumer product portfolio prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gavino Garay has more.