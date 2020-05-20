Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnson & Johnson Stops Selling Talc-Based Baby Powder In U.S. And Canada

NPR Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
The company said demand has declined "fueled by misinformation around the safety of the product and a constant barrage of litigation advertising." Lawsuits allege the powder causes cancer.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: J&J to stop selling talc-based baby powder in U.S., Canada

J&J to stop selling talc-based baby powder in U.S., Canada 01:05

 Johnson and Johnson on Tuesday said it would stop selling its talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder in the United States and Canada as part of a broad reassesment of its consumer product portfolio prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gavino Garay has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Johnson & Johnson Slashes Outlook, Races To Develop Coronavirus Vaccine [Video]

Johnson & Johnson Slashes Outlook, Races To Develop Coronavirus Vaccine

The world’s biggest health products maker on Tuesday said it now expects 2020 revenue of $77.5 billion to $80.5 billion. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:37Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Johnson & Johnson to Stop Selling Talc-Based Baby Powder in US, Canada

Johnson and Johnson on Tuesday said it would stop selling its talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder in the United States and Canada as part of a broad reassesment...
Newsmax Also reported by •The AgeSeattlePI.comSeattle TimesReutersCTV NewsJapan TodayMarketWatchCBS News

Tweets about this