Congressman Eric Swalwell: Trump had an "obsession" with investigating the Bidens Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The first public hearings as part of the impeachment inquiry were conducted in front of the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday. Committee member Congressman Eric Swalwell speaks to "Red & Blue" about his questioning. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this