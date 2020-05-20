Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nancy Pelosi accuses Trump of bribery

CBS News Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Heading into the next round of televised impeachment hearings, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now publicly accusing President Trump of bribery in Ukraine. The U.S. Constitution says a president can be impeached or removed specifically for that crime. Nancy Cordes reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Nancy Pelosi Calls Trump 'Morbidly Obese'

Nancy Pelosi Calls Trump 'Morbidly Obese' 00:32

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi advised Donald Trump not to take hydroxychloroquine. Pelosi made the recommendation hours after Trump announced he has been taking the drug for the past 10 days. According to Business Insider, Pelosi cited the President's physical attributes as a source of...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nancy Pelosi Shades Trump Again [Video]

Nancy Pelosi Shades Trump Again

The House speaker made a snarky comment after President Donald Trump claimed he has taken an unproven anti-malaria drug to prevent COVID-19.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:40Published
Pelosi Says Trump Should Avoid Hydroxychloroquine Due to His Weight [Video]

Pelosi Says Trump Should Avoid Hydroxychloroquine Due to His Weight

Pelosi Says Trump Should Avoid Hydroxychloroquine Due to His Weight Speaking to CNN, the House Speaker referred to Trump as "morbidly obese." Nancy Pelosi, via CNN Pelosi's comments come after Trump..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Nancy Pelosi digs at Trump, calls president 'morbidly obese'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., took a shot at President Trump's weight amid the revelation that he has been taking the anti-malaria drug...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comMediaiteIndependent

Pelosi Slams Trump for Firing of State Dept IG: Typical of WH to Announce Something ‘Unsavory… Late on a Friday Night’

Speaker *Nancy Pelosi* slammed the Trump administration over the firing of the State Department inspector general as "unsavory."
Mediaite


Tweets about this

RaineMayer

RaineMayer What’s the“term”used for someone 80yrs old so vain they’ve had so much Botox their face doesn’t work+brain doesn’t… https://t.co/d1GFR4fZ9U 12 hours ago

SusanWa90979129

Susan Wa Trump Hits Back at Nancy Pelosi Over 'Morbidly Obese' Remark I floored laughing so hard! ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ is t… https://t.co/eCJwpnKfw2 14 hours ago

RightSideBrian

Def-Con News Morbid Nancy Pelosi Accuses President Trump Of Being Morbidly Obese https://t.co/Rb0Da0XySe 1 day ago

ohbeaulaland

Beaula Land Republican Congressman Accuses Nancy Pelosi – Claims The Speaker Is Blocking China Investigation, Prioritizing Trum… https://t.co/ZOLQc6M0jo 2 days ago

rbickford33

Robert Bickford Nancy Pelosi accuses Trump of bribery https://t.co/jmOU1pv5vV via @YouTube 3 days ago

CarlyJA22

CarlyJA22 RT @CSloski: How long before Trump accuses Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer of concocting the virus in Barack Obama’s basement? 5 days ago

HawleysJadefav

Kathlin Hawleys RT @HawleysJadefav: Bite her on the***😅😂🤣😅😂🤣 After Pelosi Accuses Trump Of Fiddling – State Of The Union Video Shows Nancy Ignoring Donal… 5 days ago

UGAGrad

Hal S. Pope Trump lies. Barr lies. McConnell lies. Let's fire them. https://t.co/9YYDMKzrWU 6 days ago